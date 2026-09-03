Three senior Iranian sources have said that the U.S. effort to choke Iran's economic growth by blocking its oil exports, and preventing sanctions evasion has become increasingly difficult to resist.

Washington has been increasing the pressure on Iran to make concessions for any future negotiations that six months of war have failed to secure.

Sources said that although Iran's clerical leaders managed to avoid sanctions for decades before, the recent U.S. moves have left them in a much more vulnerable position. They now have few options to obtain foreign currency or purchase goods.

Sources said that the efforts to prevent Iran from accessing the international finance networks it has used for years to keep its economy running pose a real and immediate threat.

U.S. planners will be encouraged by any sign that the economic campaign could break the months-long impasse in the conflict, even though Iran has warned it may respond to the pressure through military escalation. This raises the stakes during a crucial moment.

PETROL STOCKS LOW as CURRENCY COLLAPSES

This week the war has returned to open combat, as U.S. strikes along Iran's Gulf Coast prompted retaliatory Iranian attacks on U.S. bases located in Arab?states.

The war is in a costly and unwinnable stalemate, but one that could be changing.

The U.S. oil blockade has completely cut off Tehran's primary source of revenue.

The Iranian economy, already in crisis, was exacerbated by the conflict. Its currency had plummeted and inflation was spiraling. Months of bombings have incurred a huge bill for the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and industry.

Sources said that the financial strain on Iran is also affecting its efforts to circumvent the sanctions regime. The sources stated that the Iranian government has less money to pay for the premiums needed to circumvent sanctions illegally.

In recent days, the rial fell to record lows. According to a senior source, Iran has only two months of gasoline left. This is despite its oil production and limited refining capacities.

Iran's ruling class is well aware of the risks associated with an economic collapse and the possibility that it could reignite the nationwide protests which it suppressed in January, killing thousands of demonstrators.

They are under severe economic pressure. They are losing control over the Straits. Ali Ansari is a modern history professor from St Andrews University, Scotland.

Each side is trying to influence the other's political decisions.

A senior Iranian official stated that Iran hopes inflation will dissuade the U.S. government before the midterm elections scheduled for November. Washington wants to incite Iranians to revolt.

BLOCKADES AND SECONDARY SANCTIONS TEHRAN TEHRAN IS SQUEEZED BY BLOCKADES AND SECONDARY SANCTIONS

The latest U.S. sanctions expanded secondary measures that target countries doing businesses with Iran. They are aimed at stopping it from clearing dollar transactions required for oil sales as well as to finance "crucial imports" of goods and raw material.

Three senior sources claim that this effort makes Iran's existing networks of sanctions evasion - front companies and unregistered tanks - too costly to use.

According to Kpler's data, Iranian crude loadings fell this month from 1.7 million barrels per day to 260,000 barrels per day. Only a trickle of crude is still being shipped from terminals to be distributed by truck, rail or small boats across the Caspian Sea.

Tehran claims it has tens or millions of barrels in tankers that are outside the blockade zone. It can still sell them, but new sanctions mean the intermediaries have to step back or demand more money.

Masoud Pesshkian, the president of Iran, has warned that Iran's situation is rapidly deteriorating.

The United Arab Emirates announced on August 19, that all financial and commercial dealings with Tehran had been halted pending further notice due to U.S. and Iranian pressure.

"If these channels remain closed, the supplier will only accept cash. A deal is then routed through a different country, and the shipment arrives late and more expensive," said a Tehran-based Iranian importer.

Currency value has fallen from 1 million rials per dollar a year ago, to over 2.2 millions rials today.

Internal?impact can be very painful. Official figures show that the 12-month inflation rate is 69.9%, with food, beverage and tobacco prices rising nearly twice as fast.

The official unemployment rate rose to 9.1% during the spring. Meanwhile, the number of people in employment fell by around 450,000 compared to a year ago amid a larger fall in labour participation.

The average salary for people still working is around $125 per month. This amount does not even come close to meeting the basic needs of a household, which are around $450 per month.

Mahnaz is a 34-year old private sector employee from Tehran. She asked to remain anonymous.

(source: Reuters)