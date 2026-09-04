US sanctions and blockade on Iran are beginning to bite

Three senior Iranian sources have said that it is becoming increasingly difficult to resist the U.S. effort to choke Iran's economic growth by blocking its oil exports and stopping sanctions avoidance.

Washington has been increasing the pressure on Iran in recent weeks, in an attempt to get concessions from Tehran in future negotiations that six months of war have not yet managed to achieve.

Sources said that although Iran's clerical leaders managed to?bypass?sanctions for years, the recent U.S. actions have put them in a much more vulnerable position. They now have few options left to obtain foreign currency or purchase goods.

Sources said that the efforts to prevent Iran from accessing the international finance networks it has used for years to keep its economy running pose a real and immediate threat.

U.S. planners will be encouraged by any sign that the economic campaign could break the months-long impasse in the conflict, even though Iran has warned it may respond to the pressure through military escalation. This raises the stakes during a crucial moment.

PETROL STOCKS LOW as CURRENCY COLLAPSES

This week the war erupted into open combat, as U.S. strikes along Iran's Gulf Coast prompted retaliatory Iranian attacks?at U.S. base in Arab countries.

The war is in a costly and unwinnable stalemate, but one that could be changing.

The U.S. oil blockade has completely cut off Tehran's primary source of revenue.

The Iranian economy was already in crisis, with spiraling inflation and a currency that had 'cratered', before the conflict. Months of bombing have also incurred a huge bill for the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and industry.

The sources said that the financial strain on Iran is affecting its efforts to circumvent the sanctions regime. They say there's less money to pay for the premiums needed to circumvent sanctions illegally.

In recent days, the rial fell to new lows. One senior source stated that Iran has only two months of gasoline left. This is despite its domestic oil production due to limited refining capacity.

Iran's ruling class is well aware of the risks of an economic collapse and of the possibility that it could reignite the nationwide protests they put down by killing thousands in January.

They are under severe economic pressure. They are losing control over the Straits. Ali Ansari is a modern history professor from St Andrews University, Scotland.

Each side is trying to influence the other's political decisions.

A senior Iranian official stated that Iran hopes inflation will dissuade the U.S. government before the midterm elections scheduled for November. Washington wants to incite Iranians to revolt.

TEHRAN FEED BLOCKADES AND SECONDARY SANCTIONS

The latest U.S. sanctions expanded secondary measures that target countries that do business with Iran. They aim to prevent it from clearing dollar transactions required for both oil sales and to finance imports of goods, raw materials and other essential items.

Three senior sources claim that this effort makes Iran's existing networks of sanctions evasion - front companies and unregistered tanks - too costly to use.

According to Kpler's data, Iranian crude loadings fell this month from 1.7 million barrels per day to 260,000 barrels per day. Only a trickle of oil is still being shipped from terminals to be distributed by truck, rail or smaller boats across the Caspian Sea.

Tehran claims it has tens and millions of barrels in tankers that are outside the 'blockade zone' it can sell. But the new sanctions have forced intermediaries to step back or demand more money.

Masoud Peshkian, the president of Iran, has warned that Iran's situation is rapidly deteriorating.

U.S. Pressure?and Iran’s attacks have disrupted one main conduit for Iranian trade. The United Arab Emirates announced on August 19, that all financial and commercial dealings with Tehran had been halted.

"If these channels remain closed, the supplier will only accept cash. A deal is then routed through a different country, and a shipment will arrive later and more expensive," said a Tehran-based Iranian importer.

Currency value has fallen from 1 million rials per dollar to more than 2.2 million now.

The internal impact is painful. The official figures show that the 12-month inflation average is 69.9%, with food, beverage and tobacco prices increasing at a rate nearly twice as high.

The official unemployment rate rose to 9.1% during the spring. Meanwhile, the number of people in employment fell by around 450,000 compared to a year ago amid a larger fall in labour participation.

The average salary for people still working is around $125 per month. This amount does not even come close to meeting the basic needs of a household, which are around $450 per month.

Mahnaz is a 34-year old private sector employee from Tehran. She asked to remain anonymous.

(source: Reuters)