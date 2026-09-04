Three senior Iranian sources have said that the U.S. effort to choke Iran's economic growth by blocking its oil exports, and stopping sanctions evasion is becoming increasingly difficult to resist.

Washington has been increasing economic pressure on Tehran in recent weeks in an attempt to "extract concessions" in future negotiations that six months of conflict have failed to achieve.

The latest U.S. sanctions have made it much more difficult for Iran's clerical leaders to avoid sanctions. The sources claim that the latest U.S. moves have put them in an even more vulnerable position. They now have few options to obtain foreign currency or purchase goods.

Sources said that the efforts to prevent Iran from accessing the international finance networks it has used for years to keep its economy running pose a real and immediate threat.

U.S. planners will be encouraged by any sign that the economic campaign could break the months-long impasse in the conflict, even though Iran has warned it may respond to the pressure through military escalation. This raises the stakes during a crucial moment.

PETROL STOCKS LOW as CURRENCY COLLAPSES

This week the war has returned to open combat, as U.S. strikes along Iran's Gulf Coast prompted retaliatory Iranian attacks on U.S. bases in Arab states.

The war is in a costly and unwinnable stalemate, but one that could be changing.

The U.S. oil blockade has completely cut off Tehran's primary source of revenue. While Iran continues to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, more energy flows to international markets via the seaway despite Iranian attempts to continue to disrupt the seaway.

The Iranian economy was already in crisis, with spiraling inflation and a currency that had collapsed, before the conflict. Months of bombing has also incurred a huge bill for the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and industry.

Sources said that the financial strain on Iran is also affecting its efforts to circumvent the sanctions regime. The sources stated that the Iranian government has less money to pay for the premiums needed to circumvent sanctions illegally.

The rial has fallen to new lows in recent days. According to a senior source, Iran has only two more months of gasoline. This is due to the limited refining capacity of its oil refineries.

Iran's rulers are well aware of the risks associated with an economic meltdown, and that it could reignite the mass protests in Iran which they put down by killing thousands of protesters back in January.

They are under severe economic pressure. They are losing control over the Straits. Ali Ansari is a modern history professor from St Andrews University, Scotland.

Each side is trying to influence the other's political decisions.

A senior Iranian official stated that Iran hopes inflation will dissuade the U.S. government before the midterm elections scheduled for November. Washington wants to incite Iranians to revolt.

BLOCKADES AND SECONDARY SANCTIONS TEHRAN TEHRAN IS SQUEEZED BY BLOCKADES AND SECONDARY SANCTIONS

The latest U.S. sanctions expanded secondary measures that target countries doing businesses with Iran. They aim to stop the clearing of dollar transactions required for oil sales as well as?to finance imports and goods.

Three senior sources claim that this effort makes Iran's existing networks of sanctions evasion - front companies and unregistered tanks - too costly to use.

According to Kpler's data, Iranian crude loadings fell this month from 1.7 million barrels per day to 260,000 barrels. Only a small amount of oil is still being transported from terminals to be distributed by train, truck or smaller boats across the Caspian Sea.

Tehran claims it has tens and millions of barrels in tankers that are outside the 'blockade zone. It can still sell them, but the new sanctions have forced intermediaries to step back or demand more money.

Masoud Peshkian, the president of Iran, has warned that Iran's situation is rapidly deteriorating.

The United Arab Emirates announced on August 19, that they would cease all financial and commercial dealings with Tehran until further notice due to U.S. and Iranian pressure.

"If these channels remain closed, the supplier will only accept cash. A deal is then routed through a different country, and a shipment is delayed and more expensive," said a Tehran-based Iranian importer.

Currency value has fallen from 1 million rials per dollar a year ago, to more than 2.2 million now.

Internal?impact can be very painful. Official figures show that the 12-month inflation rate is 69.9%, with food, beverage and tobacco prices rising nearly twice as fast.

The official unemployment rate rose to 9.1% during the spring. Meanwhile, the number of people in employment fell by around 450,000 compared to a year ago amid a larger fall in the labour force participation.

The average salary for people still working is around $125 per month. This amount does not even come close to meeting the basic needs of a household, which are around $450 per month.

Mahnaz is a 34-year old private sector employee from Tehran. She asked to remain anonymous.

(source: Reuters)