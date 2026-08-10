US Selects First America's Cup Sailors as They Step Up Campaign

ARC Team USA announced on Monday that they have selected the first six sailors for their squad. They are intensifying their campaign to 'take on defenders New Zealand'.

The team announced that the initial line-up consisted of Lucas Calabrese Riley Gibbs Hans Henken Harry Melges IV Michael Menninger Louisa Nordstrom. These individuals have collectively had top-level sailing experience in the America's Cup?the Olympics, and SailGP.

"Racing for the America's Cup was not something I could have imagined as a youngster, so being able to?be a part of this campaign for AC38?is a great honour. Nordstrom, 28 years old, said in a?statement that she was eager to get started. Australia, Britain France, Italy, United States and Switzerland will compete to be the first team to challenge New Zealand for the America's Cup in July 2027. Each team must have at least one female crew member on their AC75 monohulls. Giles Scott, sailing director of ARC Team USA, said: "The America's Cup requires adaptable athletes that can evolve with the program. This group provides us a strong foundation from which to build our team."

"We have an incredibly talented team. Our focus is now on harnessing this potential, building the best possible group, and continuing to improve our level as we work towards Naples," said the Briton who won two Olympic Gold Medals in the Finn, and was a major figure in Ben Ainslie's America's Cup campaign.

ARC -Team USA will continue to announce their team as they prepare for their campaign. (Reporting and editing by Ed Osmond; Alexander Smith)

(source: Reuters)