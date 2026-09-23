US wheat exports slip as traders watch Black Sea prospects

Chicago Board of Trade Wheat Futures declined on Wednesday as participants assessed prospects for a possible recovery in Black Sea grain imports. Corn and soybeans?also?fell.

By 0230 GMT, the most traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of?Trade? (CBOT), was down by 1.25% to $7.08-1/4 per bushel. CBOT corn fell 0.84% to $5.31-1/2 a Bushel while soybeans dropped 0.3% to $13.21-1/4 a Bushel.

The outlook for Black Sea agricultural products was kept in mind as diplomatic efforts to stop the Ukraine war were renewed.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian leader, said that he had discussed with US President Donald Trump ways to end the four-year-old "war" with Russia. This included a possible bilateral ceasefire on targets related to energy.

Zelenskiy said to reporters at the UN headquarters that Kyiv is ready for any form of an energy truce with Moscow. However, there has been no discussion about Ukraine stopping its unilateral attacks on Russian refineries.

Trump said to reporters after the meeting with Zelenskiy, that his message for Russian President Vladimir Putin is to "settle this war."

Despite the attacks on ports, and ships, expectations for a grain shipment recovery were dampened by continued attacks.

BMI, an Fitch Solutions consultancy, stated in a report that "we continue to see few prospects of a near term normalisation of Black Sea export volume and believe expectations of durable resolution?are premature."

The Black Sea exports of Russia and Ukraine have virtually ceased due to the tit-for-tat attacks on ports and shipments. Buyers are now looking for alternative suppliers.

In the case of soybeans, traders will be watching to see if a US-China Summit this week increases Chinese?demand? for American farm products, and if Beijing is willing to make purchases and remove a 10% duty on US soya beans.

Sinograin, China's national stockpiler, announced on Tuesday?its second big-scale auction in September of imported?soybeans, with over half a metric ton, just days before the US President Donald Trump meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week.

(source: Reuters)