Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday, and were poised for their largest weekly gain?in? a month as disruptions in Black Sea supply linked to the Russia/Ukraine conflict pushed prices up.

Prices of corn and soybeans firmed, but forecasts for rain in the Midwest U.S. limited their upside potential.

As of 0209 GMT the most active wheat contract on Chicago Board of Trade was up by 0.8% to $6.73-1/2 per bushel. Soybeans were up 0.2% at $11.84 per bushel while corn was 0.2% higher to $4.73.

Corn and soybeans are on track to end the week with positive returns.

BMI stated in a report that "the consequences for global supply of wheat, in the event?of either a sustained or a recurrent interruption to Russian and Ukrainian imports, are disproportionately high relative to current prices."

"Russia and Ukraine are not marginal players. "Russia?and Ukraine are not marginal participants.

After halting the loading of its main ports in the Black and Azov Seas, Russia has to cut further grain exports to support the market. Another terminal announced that it was suspending operations.

All three terminals at the Black Sea port Novorossiysk are now halted by KSK. The two other terminals, NZT & NKHP were?taken out of service on Wednesday following a massive Ukrainian drone strike on the port.

According to a reliable source, Ukraine sent Russia an offer suggesting that both parties halt their attacks on civilian targets along the Black Sea.

The agricultural markets are adapting to a different supply-and demand outlook following the?U.S. Department of Agriculture increased this week their 2026 U.S. soybean and corn acreage estimates, while lowering its yield predictions in its monthly report.

Forecasts of rain this week have tempered some concerns about yields.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reported on Thursday that Argentina's corn harvest for 2025/26 is likely to be delayed as excessive rains caused by El Nino have slowed down fieldwork in key farming areas. (Reporting and editing by Sherry Phillips; Naveen Thkral)

(source: Reuters)