The 'Vedomosti' newspaper reported that Russia may consider scrapping its grain export duty. This is a longstanding complaint of farmers as their exports are disrupted by Ukrainian drone attacks in the Black Sea.

Vedomosti cited two sources on the grain market to say that the government was considering suspending the duty until at least the end of this year.

The Russian agriculture ministry did not respond immediately to a comment request.

In recent weeks, Russia and Ukraine, two major grain exporters have launched a series of 'tick-for-tick' attacks on ports and vessels, which has forced grain terminals to close and shippers to delay or cancel cargo loadings during the peak export season.

In 2021, the grain export duty was implemented to protect the domestic market against price spikes. The weekly recalculation is 70% of the difference in price between the government-set basis price and the market price.

The domestic wheat price in Russia has fallen due to the abundance of grain from the "new harvest" and difficulty in transporting it to export markets. The wheat export duty has risen to 1,012 Russian roubles ($11.98), the highest level since June 2025.

The Russian farmers claim that the export duty is reducing the profitability of their wheat production. In 2026, the 'Russian budget was expected to receive $1.60 billion from export duties.

(source: Reuters)