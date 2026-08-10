Vietnam builds largest anti-submarine warfare ship

A military newspaper reported that Vietnam had begun building what they referred to as the largest and most advanced anti-submarine ship in the country. Quan Doi Nhan Dan, a newspaper owned by the defence ministry, reported late on Monday that the vessel is being built at the Song Thu Shipyard, in Danang City. The majority of the weaponry and military equipment will be developed or assembled locally. Vietnam has been involved in maritime disputes with China and other claimants of the South China Sea for many years. It is now looking to increase its defence manufacturing capabilities at home while decreasing its reliance on imported military hardware, mostly from Russia.

According to a statement from the government, this project demonstrates?Vietnam’s policy of developing an?autonomous and self-sufficient defence industry, which is also "self-strengthening", dual-use, and modern. The report stated that the military-run Viettel and other defence research and production units would work closely together with the navy, Song?Thu, during the construction of this vessel. This includes the development and installation weapons and equipment.

The Vietnamese navy has been undergoing a major'modernisation' drive in the past decade, with the acquisition of Russian-built Kilo class submarines and Gepard class frigates.

Vietnam will host the Vietnam International Defense Expo in Hanoi, December. This is the third edition of this biennial event. The country wants to increase domestic defence production, and diversify its sources of military equipment. (Reporting and editing by David Stanway; Khanh Vu)

(source: Reuters)