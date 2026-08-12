TKMS, a warship manufacturer, raised its outlook on Wednesday for the second time in six months. It expects higher demand for surface vessels like frigates and for sensors and minesweeping technology.

TKMS is one of the'main beneficiaries' of Europe's push for building up its defenses 'in light of dwindling U.S. Support. They have scored several landmark deals 'in recent months including one with Germany's Navy as well as a'submarine deal' with Canada.

Oliver Burkhard, CEO of Burkhard & Company, said: "Our recent success?confirms our outstanding position as a?maritime powerhouse - nationally and internationally." "They are a sign of confidence in the ability to deliver and perform."

Thyssenkrupp owns the majority of the company and expects sales to increase by 10-12% in its fiscal year ending on September 30. This is up from 2-5%, which was previously expected. It also beats an earlier estimate by 4%.

The operating profit margin for the company is expected to be up to 6.5% this year. This is higher than the 6.4% polled estimate, and compares with a previous prediction of a margin greater than 6%.

The nine-month operating profit rose 13%, to EUR110m ($127m), exceeding the polled 101m. (1 euro = 0.8672 dollars) (Reporting and editing by Susan Fenton and Kirsti Knolle).

(source: Reuters)