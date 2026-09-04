Weekend Reads - Ghost data centers and critical-minerals, Treasury's debt, Treasury's debt.

Want to find inspiration? Every Friday, Weekend Reads highlights what the Open Interest team have been reading, watching, and listening to.

This week's selections include AI's growing footprint, ghost data centers, critical minerals and China's energy transition.

This weekend we are reading...

The Pew Research Center is a U.S. think-tank. This infographic shows how much written content on the internet today is produced by AI. It's an alarmingly high percentage.

RON BOUSSO is the ROI Energy columnist. Our colleague Laila KEARNEY discovered that a large number of data centers in the United States seeking to connect to power grids are phantoms. This could have an impact on the forecasts of power demand and investment requirements in this sector.

ANDY 'HOME, Columnist for ROI Metals: This article from the international affairs think-tank Chatham House is an important reminder to the mining industry that it should remain focused on ethical practices. While the race to secure critical minerals has moved environmental, social, and governance concerns down on the collective agenda in recent years, allegations of human rights abuses have increased -- 73% by 2025 -- due to governments and communities pushing back.

GAVIN MAGUIRE ROI Global Energy?Transition columnist: The Boston Consulting Group examines which aspects of China’s energy transition can be adapted to other countries -- and the different trade-offs that are involved.

CLYDE RUSSELL is a columnist for the Asia Commodities & Energy column of ROI. This article from the think tank Asia House explores alternative ways to get oil and gas out of Middle East despite the current Strait of Hormuz Crisis. Disclosure: I am quoted in this article and assisted the author with it.

Listening to...

ANNA SCHYMANSKI is the ROI Editor-in Charge: Breakingviews Global editor Peter Thal Larsen sat with author and journalist Ed Conway recently to discuss?trade chokepoints - from U.S. Tariffs to Chinese Rare Earths Export Restrictions and Beyond -- that have shaped global commerce and?why these efforts to restrict commerce seldom endure.

We're always watching.

JAMIE McGEEVER, ROI Markets columnist: The borrowing spree to finance the AI boom, is, well, booming. How much does AI debt issuance contribute to the rise in Treasury yields? And is the financial risk overblown? Rebecca Patterson, Sebastian Mallaby, and Torsten Slok from Apollo discuss the broader fiscal situation in the U.S. with Rebecca Patterson, Sebastian Mallaby, and Torsten Slok at the Council on Foreign Relations, on the latest episode The Spillover Podcast.

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(source: Reuters)