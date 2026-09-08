What are the Houthis and their allies, Iran in Yemen?

On Tuesday, the Houthi movement in Yemen, which is backed by Tehran, fired missiles and drones on Saudi Arabian cities as well as energy facilities. This was part of a regional escalation that began more than six months after the U.S.-Iran war.

The renewed conflict between the Houthis, Saudi Arabia and Iran threatens to reignite Yemen’s civil war. It will also worsen the risks for Red Sea shipping and further disrupt Middle Eastern energy exports that are already being choked off by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

Who are the HOUTHIS?

The Houthis are a'military, political and religion movement that controls most of northwestern Yemen. They have disrupted the global energy and trade markets by attacking cargo ships and oil tankers on the Red Sea.

In 2023, it began to fire on ships in Red Sea as well as launch drones and missiles against Israel. It claimed that this was in support of Palestinians in Gaza during Israel's conflict with the Palestinians which began the year before.

In response to the United States war against?the Houthis close ally Iran, these attacks on Red Sea ships, as well on Saudi Arabia were resumed in this year.

What do the Houthis want?

The group was formed in the far north of Yemen in the 90s, as a revivalist movement for the Zaydi?Islam sect that once ruled Yemen. However, its northern heartland became impoverished and marginalised.

It was involved in a series guerrilla warfare against the Yemeni national army, and also a border conflict with Sunni Saudi Arabia.

After the 'Arab Spring' 2011 protests brought down?long-time president Ali Abdullah Saleh, the group took control of northern Yemen and rejected a Gulf-backed transition.

Abdul Malik al-Houthi was secretly turning his mountain fighters' faction into a force numbering in the tens and thousands with Iranian support.

In 2014, they took the capital Sanaa and drove the internationally recognized government to the south towards?Aden.

What is the cause of the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi?

Saudi Arabia, fearful of the growing Iranian influence and chaos in Yemen, launched a military operation against the Houthis early in 2015 in order to remove the group from power, restore the government, and revive the Transition Plan.

Saudi Arabia, its coalition partners and the United Arab Emirates carried out devastating airstrikes and years of fierce fighting in the aftermath of the civil war.

The Houthis, who control the majority of Yemen's population, remained in the northwest.

The drones and missiles they used to attack oil installations and other vital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and elsewhere demonstrated their capability.

After years of fighting in Yemen, the U.N. brokered an agreement between warring parties that was implemented until this year.

How much damage can the Houthis do with?ATTACKS in the Red Sea and SAUDI ARABIA?

The attacks by the group on Red Sea shipping between 2023-25 disrupted global commerce, forcing cargo vessels travelling?between Europe & Asia to take a long and expensive route around Africa.

After Tehran largely closed the Strait of Hormuz and slowed down the flow of energy from the Gulf, their threats against oil tankers have contributed to a global oil shortage.

Over the years, some Houthis drone and missile attacks caused major damage in Saudi Arabia and UAE. However, they were less effective when targeting targets farther north like Israel.

Links with Iran

Iran supports the Houthis in its regional "Axis of Resistance", including Lebanon's Hezbollah, and Iraqi Shiite militias. However, its ties with the Yemeni movement is less clear than those with the other groups.

Houthis don't recognise Iran's supreme ruler as their ultimate religious authority, like Hezbollah or Iraqi groups. They are also motivated primarily by domestic issues, even though they share Iran's ideology.

Hezbollah is said to have helped Iran arm, fund and train the Houthis. The Houthis claim to be independent and deny that they are Iranian proxy forces.

(source: Reuters)