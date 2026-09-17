What's behind the global grain rally really? : Karen Braun

Farmers in the United States have begun harvesting a second bumper corn crop. This apparent abundance of corn in the world's top exporter hides a much less rosy picture for global grain supply.

In 2026/27, global corn consumption will exceed production by 30 million metric tonnes. According to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s World Agricultural?and Demand estimates released last Friday the deficit will be the largest in over three decades.

These supply concerns have already had an impact on the prices. Corn, wheat, and soybean futures are all up significantly over the past few months. Chicago corn, for example, staged a record rally of 16% in August, when prices tend to be under seasonal pressure.

Why are global grain stocks tightening despite the fact that U.S. farmers produce so much grain?

The answer may lie in other parts of the world and even outside the grains themselves.

GLOBAL GRAIN CUSHION THINS

The combined corn and wheat output among major exporting nations is expected to drop sharply from the previous year. This will happen even as U.S. corn farmers start harvesting their second largest corn crop in history.

The projected decline in exports by these exporters year-on-year is the biggest by volume since 1993/94, and the steepest drop by percentage since 2012/13. This was a season that saw heavy?U.S. Drought losses.

Even though crop prospects for some of the world's largest wheat exporters have improved recently, this hasn't erased a larger setback in exportable grains. Beyond the major exporters and corn, it is expected that total world wheat production will also fall short of consumption by 2026/27.

The USDA has also expressed concern about the availability of wheat for export. It is estimated that combined Russian and Ukrainian stocks will reach a record high in 33 years, despite the ongoing conflict between these two major suppliers.

The challenge may extend beyond the current season.

GRAINS Losing the Acreage Battle

In the past quarter century, major exporters of agricultural products have increased their oilseed plantings while the grain acreage has stagnated.

The area harvested by major exporters of oilseeds and oilseed products in 2026/27 will be more than twice as large as it was in 2000/01. The major?grain exporters increased their acreage only by 5%.

Looking closer, it is clear that the corn acreage increased substantially during that time period while wheat acres decreased. The acreage constraints are not uniform across grains but the contrast between oilseeds and grains is glaring.

Yet, grain demand continues to increase. The yield improvements have taken a large share of the load, which leaves less room for disappointments due to weather in years where grain acreage has been relatively small.

Oilseeds is the opposite side of the coin. The explosion of global soybean production has been largely due to expanding acreage in Brazil.

Even there, the growth of acreage may be slowing.

BRAZIL HITS BRAKES

Conab, the Brazilian statistics agency, released its first soybean outlook for 2026/27 on Tuesday, predicting yet another record crop. But only marginally so.

Brazilian farmers will likely expand soybean plantings in the country at their slowest pace in 20 years due to lower margins, high credit costs and higher fertilizer prices.

Brazil may be particularly vulnerable to a decline in output if El Nino, the strongest El Nino ever recorded, threatens Mato Grosso's top-producing yields.

The market isn’t used to it. Brazil has been a reliable source of acreage for years. This helped to reduce the impact of yield fluctuations from year to year.

Brazil is also part of the grain story. Conab has increased its estimate of domestic corn consumption in 2025/26 due to a stronger ethanol market, meaning that less of Brazil's massive crop will be available for export.

Brazil is expected harvest another record-breaking corn crop in 2026/27. However, the 'demand shift' is a reminder of how?larger crops don’t necessarily translate into an equally large gain in exportable supplies.

SOLVABLE BY 2027?

This does not necessarily indicate the same kind of grain shortages as in 2012.

Brazil is still capable of producing record crop yields and wheat is harvested all over the world.

The point is that global grain stocks have shrunk significantly since a year ago. And the recent rally shows the markets are taking notice.

In 2026, the U.S. farmers were able to plant more corn and soyabeans due to exceptionally low wheat prices. This led all-wheat plantings down to a new record low. Wheat prices have recovered since then, and competition is heating up for acres next year.

This could make a second massive U.S. corn planting in 2027 a little more difficult, at a time when the global financial balance sheet may need it most.

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(source: Reuters)