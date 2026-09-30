Wheat prices fall amid efforts to ease Black Sea Export disruptions

Chicago Board of Trade Wheat?Futures fell Friday amid diplomatic attempts to ease disruptions in Black Sea grain exports due to Russia's war against Ukraine and other major grain suppliers.

Analysts said that prices were also under pressure due to early losses in corn and soybean futures, after the US-China summit did not deliver any concrete announcements about additional Chinese purchases of American crop.

The most active wheat contract fell under the $7 threshold for the very first time within a month, before trimming its losses when corn and soybean futures recovered.

Charlie Sernatinger is the executive vice president at broker Marex. He said that "Wheat has been smacked hard overnight due to talk of a Black Sea Wheat Corridor,? and fresh chart selling."

CBOT Wheat closed down 3-3/4 Cents at $7.03-1/4 a bushel, after setting the lowest prices since August 19, at $6.83-1/4.

The Russian war against Ukraine has resulted in a crippling of grain exports from the Black Sea area.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian president, said India, Turkey and Egypt, as well as other Middle Eastern nations, were taking part in discussions on unblocking the shipping. Interfax reports that Turkey sent proposals to Moscow regarding the safety of shipping but no substantive discussions were underway.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its air attacks across Ukraine using jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles. These have targeted businesses, logistics networks and Black Sea port facilities as well as?civil infrastructure.

"Turkey and Ukraine have floated proposals, but no signs of Russian agreement, or of any progress in restoring shipping," Andrey Sizov, director of the consultancy Sovecon, said.

Some traders still focused on the diplomatic push to ship.

Mike 'Castle is a senior commodities economist at StoneX.

The traders also watched the US-China summit. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that the US will release specifics on the results of trade negotiations Monday.

CBOT Corn ended up 3/4 cents at $5.28-1/4 a bushel, after falling earlier to a low of $5.14-3/4 for?a month. CBOT soybeans ended up 1-1/2 cents per bushel at $13.19

(source: Reuters)