Wheat soars above the daily limit due to Black Sea export concerns, while corn is at a lifetime high.

Chicago's most active wheat futures reached their daily limit on Wednesday and hit new multi-year highs, following news that Russia is considering increasing ballistic missile attacks?on Kyiv.

The latest development highlights a pattern that escalates tensions, causing disruptions to Black Sea grain imports and keeping uncertainty about global availability.

The soaring wheat prices have also boosted corn and soybean contracts to new highs.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most actively traded wheat contract rose 45 cents, to $7.48-1/4 a bushel.

Bloomberg News reported that Russia could launch a series of?strikes on the centre of Kyiv and critical infrastructure in other parts Ukraine, after concluding?that negotiations for a peace agreement have come to a deadlock, according to three sources close?to the Kremlin.

Reports said that the negotiation frameworks have effectively collapsed and President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to end this war as a result of sanctions or Ukrainian strikes against Russian refineries or logistics networks.

The recent tit-fortat attacks on Russian and Ukrainian Black Sea ports have virtually halted grain loadings. This has raised doubts about the flow of Ukrainian corn, as well as Russian wheat.

The most-active corn price rose by 13 cents, to $5.36-1/2 a bushel. This was due to the strength of wheat futures as well as low yield expectations for U.S. corn.

The benchmark rose earlier to $5.38-3/4 a bushel. This is its highest level since summer 2023, and it has surpassed a three-year high from Tuesday. The corn rally was fueled by the results of a Midwest field tour that took place last week. This showed that this year's U.S. harvest would be well below what USDA had predicted. All CBOT corn futures contracts reached new lifetime highs on Tuesday. On Monday, the USDA estimated that U.S. corn crop conditions fell more dramatically than analysts expected.

CBOT soybeans rose 28-1/4 cents to $12.66 per bushel, as China purchased U.S. soyabeans and crude oil prices recovered.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Monday new sanctions against 60 individuals, entities and vessels it said were trading partners of Iran. However, the list excluded any Chinese financial institutions.

Dan Basse is the president of AgResource Company. He said, "I believe a lot of people were surprised that China was not included on the sanctions list, and this gives us more confidence that China will continue buying soybeans."

(source: Reuters)