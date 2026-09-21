Which ASEAN equity laggedgards may soon be leaders? : Manishi Raychaudhuri

Select ASEAN markets are quietly gaining ground. While AI-driven equity gains in North Asia have dominated the headlines this year, other ASEAN countries have also seen a surge. Local drivers will separate the leaders and laggards in the future, not macroeconomic tailwinds.

ASEAN equity markets have enjoyed a successful year so far. Thailand's SET Index, and Singapore's Straits Times Index both soared 26% and 22.0% respectively in the past year.

Other ASEAN markets, however, have been significantly behind. The Philippines' PSEi?and Malaysia's KLCI both posted nearly flat returns. Indonesia, the largest economy in the region, has done much worse with the Jakarta Composite plummeting by 26%.

This divergence is a'surprise' given that both markets share many performance catalysts.

Electronic hardware, energy and industrials, for example, have been the engines that have driven Malaysia and Thailand's economies, but have had a contrasting effect on other equity markets.

Even macroeconomic drivers don't align with relative market performance.

According to data from the International Energy Agency, Thailand and Singapore, ASEAN's two and three largest economies, are more dependent on Middle Eastern gas and oil than Indonesia. You might have expected their markets to be more affected by the energy shock caused by this year's Iran War. Both equity markets have outperformed the top economy of the EU.

ASEAN's macroeconomic drivers clearly do not tell the whole story. Investors must look beyond generalisations to identify where the next equity markets breakout could occur.

Different Strokes

First, let's look at the regional winners.

Singapore is benefiting from a number of broad-based trends. These include increased defence spending, but more importantly the huge AI capital expenditure, which is boosting revenue for the country’s semiconductor companies and data centre providers, as well as cooling and power equipment manufacturers.

FactSet reports that Singapore's equity boom is primarily driven by the financial sector, which accounts for 63%, and gains in electronic technologies and process industries.

Top Singaporean banks such as DBS, OCBC, and CIMB have all benefited from the rising fees in their wealth management businesses. Political neutrality of Singapore and stability of the Singapore Dollar have attracted safe-haven funds in a geopolitically fragmented environment.

The fact that real estate and financial trusts pay out significant dividends is also a plus. Singapore is currently the region's highest-dividend-yield market.

Thailand, like Singapore, benefits from the AI boom as technology companies move their production lines and investment away from China, to Thailand among other destinations. Other drivers include electric vehicles, components, power utilities and oil and gas exploration.

The political stability also contributed. Thailand's outlook for growth improved following the formation of Premier Anutin Charnvirakul’s government in Februrary. After the Middle East war broke out, the government took large-scale measures to help consumers and small business. In July, the finance ministry upgraded its GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2.5% from 1.6%. It cited stronger trade, investments and consumption.

Can these equity booms last? Singapore's case is stronger than Thailand's. Investors are increasingly attracted to Singapore because of its high dividend yield and safe-haven status in an uncertain economy.

Even with the revised upwards growth forecast, Thailand's performance remains lower than its ASEAN counterparts. The Bank of Thailand also warned that the slowing growth of income and rising costs of living could put pressure on households once government relief measures have been phased out.

The LURKING LAGGARDs

Next, we need to know which ASEAN equity laggards can start closing the gap.

Malaysia is the obvious choice, ASEAN's 5th largest economy. Cloud computing and data centres are the largest beneficiaries of investment in Malaysia, accounting for almost half of all approved investments during the first half this year. Malaysia's place as one of four top exporters of AI hardware in the world is key to the International Monetary Fund’s forecast of 4.7% growth for 2026.

The KLCI's nearly flat performance is due to its weighting in favour of banks, consumer groups and heavyweight plantation and petrochemical companies, the latter being squeezed by margin pressure driven by commodities. This masks gains in electronics hardware, process industries and industrials.

The central bank has been able to maintain rates due to the low inflation rate and a stronger ringgit. This was aided by an increase in exports.

Indonesia has the strongest earnings growth forecasts in the region, and also the highest return on equity. Budgetary support to mining, EVs, and battery supply chains has led to robust growth forecasts in these industries.

Concerns over an expanding fiscal deficit, however, have caused the rupiah to weaken by 6% in this year. This has forced Bank Indonesia's benchmark interest rate to be raised four times by a total of?100 basis point. In July, the abrupt resignation of Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo hurt sentiment. MSCI also warned that the market might be downgraded to frontier market status due to opaque shareholdings at leading companies. The risk of equity weakness continues to be high, even after the big market declines this year.

Southeast Asian equity markets are no longer a monolith driven by similar macroeconomic forces. In the fragmented markets of today, it is necessary to conduct a hyper-focused analysis, country-by-country, of local policies, corporate governance and sector-specific drivers.

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(source: Reuters)