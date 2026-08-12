Yemen Houthis claim Tuesday's ship attack that killed four people in the Red Sea

The Houthis, a group of Yemeni armed forces that are allied with Iran, attacked a ship on Tuesday in the Bab el-Mandeb strait at the southern entry to the Red Sea. According to Houthi news agency Saba, three Pakistanis were killed in the attack.

Yemen's Transport Ministry said that four?crew of a small cargo vessel were killed when it was attacked by the Houthis Tuesday.

The deaths aboard the Egyptian-owned Tihamah were the first Houthi attacks on ships since the Iran War began on 28 February.

The Houthis claimed the ship carried Saudi military equipment. Saudi authorities did not immediately comment.

Houthis announced on July 20, they would impose a blockade in the Red Sea against Saudi Arabia as a response to what they called a Saudi siege?on Yemen. Riyadh, however, has denied this claim.

Since then, they've launched attacks against Saudi Arabia, and?Yemen’s Mocha and Marib?which is controlled by the?internationally recognized, Saudi-backed government based in Aden. Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Nayera Abedallah; Editing by Chris Reese & Alex Richardson

(source: Reuters)