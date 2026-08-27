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Thursday, August 27, 2026
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Yonhap reports that the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries union has passed a strike vote.

Posted to Maritime Reporter on August 27, 2026

According to Yonhap News Agency, the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Union has secured its legal right to strike after its members approved industrial action during a three-day vote that took place between August 25 and 27.

The union reported that 5,379 members of its 8,127 total members voted for strike action. This is 66.19%, which was the majority needed to launch a legal strike.

Reports say that the Korea-based shipbuilding company will have its Central Dispute Countermeasures Committee meet on August 28 to discuss if a strike should be launched and its schedule.

The union demanded an increase in base pay of 149,600 won ($108.36), a 100% bonus, at least 30% operating profit via performance sharing, and changes to wage benefits.

Could not verify the information immediately. HD - Hyundai Heavy Industries could not be immediately reached outside of regular business hours for a comment.

The company told Yonhap that it would genuinely participate in negotiations to narrow differences with the union.

(source: Reuters)

Tags: shipbuilding Asia East Asia

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