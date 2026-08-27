Yonhap reports that the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries union has passed a strike vote.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Union has secured its legal right to strike after its members approved industrial action during a three-day vote that took place between August 25 and 27.

The union reported that 5,379 members of its 8,127 total members voted for strike action. This is 66.19%, which was the majority needed to launch a legal strike.

Reports say that the Korea-based shipbuilding company will have its Central Dispute Countermeasures Committee meet on August 28 to discuss if a strike should be launched and its schedule.

The union demanded an increase in base pay of 149,600 won ($108.36), a 100% bonus, at least 30% operating profit via performance sharing, and changes to wage benefits.

Could not verify the information immediately. HD - Hyundai Heavy Industries could not be immediately reached outside of regular business hours for a comment.

The company told Yonhap that it would genuinely participate in negotiations to narrow differences with the union.

(source: Reuters)