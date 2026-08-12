Yulu, an Indian e-bike startup, raises $93 million to fund expansion

Yulu, an Indian electric bike rental startup, announced on Wednesday that it had raised $93m in equity and debt to expand its fleet and enter new cities. It also aims to achieve a net profit by next year.

Yulu, an electric?mobility firm in India, has benefited from the rapid growth of India's quick commerce sector and ecommerce. Delivery workers are increasingly switching to battery-powered cars that cost less to operate and reduce their exposure to fuel price fluctuations.

Yulu is operationally profitable and does not need equity capital to fund its daily operations. CEO and co-founder Amit Gupta said this.

Gupta stated that the main need for funding is now to expand its vehicle fleet.

Yulu, founded in 2017, is backed by Bajaj Auto and plans to quadruple the active?fleet from 50,000 two-wheelers to 200,000 in the next two years.

It is also introducing intra-city mobility, with an electric scooter designed for bike taxis, express parcel deliveries and e-commerce logistic. The company's fleet is mostly made up of low speed?vehicles that are used to deliver food and quick commerce.

Yulu anticipates that the expanded fleet will help it achieve a profit after tax (PAT),?on a month-to-month basis, in the following calendar year.

Gupta stated that the company aims to achieve a PAT of positive before it pursues a public listing.

Yulu's revenue almost doubled in the financial year ending March 31, 2025, to 2.37 billion rupees (24.84 millions). Its losses were also reduced by 12%.

GEF Capital Partners, an investment firm that focuses on climate change, was the lead investor in the $63 million equity portion of the fundraising. Bajaj Auto, Magna International and other existing investors did not take part in the fund raise. ($1 = 95.4075 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(source: Reuters)