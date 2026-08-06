Zelenskiy: Ukraine will help farmers affected by Russian attacks

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that his government would provide assistance to farmers affected by Russian attacks on port and shipping facilities.

Zelenskiy said in his nightly video message that the measures were formulated at a meeting of the government and would be aimed at farmers who are "now in a very difficult situation due to Russian strikes against our ports and maritime corridor".

He said that the measures would include subsidised credit and other assistance in?financing.

In recent weeks, Russia, which is the largest exporter of wheat in the world, and Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, have both struck the other's commercial vessels and agricultural export facilities in the Black Sea region. Oleh Kiper said that on Thursday, a Russian attack had damaged a foreign flag ship loaded with wheat near Ukraine's Black Sea, killing a crew member and starting a fire. The Ukrainian seaports authority confirmed that the ship was sailing under the Guinea-Bissau flag.

Ukraine has established a Black Sea Corridor for the safe passage of ships that move along the coast to Romania. However, recent attacks on ships in this area have occurred. The Ukrainian Agriculture Minister,?Taras vysotskyi, said this week that alternative grain?routes will?reach the required capacity by the end of august at the latest. He said that they would only cover half the?volumes handled at Black Sea ports affected by Russian 'attacks. Last month, Russia's largest grain lobby warned that drone strikes on Russian ships and ports could cause a shutdown of grain exports via the Black Sea, driving up prices and causing famine in Africa and Middle East. (Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

(source: Reuters)