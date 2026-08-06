Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the President of Ukraine, said that Ukraine would provide assistance to farmers affected by Russian attacks against shipping and port facilities.

In his video address, Zelenskiy said that the measures were?developed at a meeting of the government?and would focus on the farmers, "who are in a very difficult situation due to Russian strikes against our ports and maritime corridor".

He said that the measures would include subsidised credit and other financial assistance.

In recent weeks, Russia, which is the largest exporter of wheat in the world, and Ukraine - also a major exporter of agricultural products - have both struck the other's commercial vessels and agricultural export facilities in the Black Sea area. Oleh kiper, the governor of Ukraine's Odesa Region said that on Thursday, a Russian attack damaged a foreign flag ship loaded with grain in Ukraine's Black Sea region, killing a crew member and starting a fire. The Ukraine's seaports authorities identified the ship as flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau.

Ukraine established a "Black Sea Corridor" for the safe passage of ships that move along the coast to Romania. However, recent attacks on ships in the area have occurred.

Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, said that Russian attacks on 2022 in the months following the invasion of Ukraine had led to steep increases in global food prices index. "This has resulted in acute food insecurity" for millions of families.

Sybiha, writing on X.com, wrote: "Russia is now trying to achieve the exact same result by attacking civilian ships in Ukrainian ports and along Ukraine's maritime corridor." "The world's consequences could be just as severe as they were in 2022." Taras Vysotskyi, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister, said this week that alternative grain routes will reach the required capacity by the end of August. He said that they would only cover half the volumes handled by Black Sea port disrupted due to Russian attacks. The Russian grain lobby warned last month that drone attacks on Russian ships and ports would likely shut down grain exports through the Black Sea, pushing prices up and causing hunger throughout Africa and the Middle East.

(source: Reuters)