AAL Shipping Welcomes New Heavy Lift Carrier to Its Fleet

AAL Shipping has held a formal naming ceremony for its fifth Super B-Class vessel, the AAL Dubai, at the CSSC Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard in Guangzhou, China.

The latest addition not only enhances AAL’s third-generation newbuilding fleet but also commemorates the company’s 30th anniversary, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in global project shipping.

The 32,000 dwt AAL Dubai – a methanol-ready multipurpose heavy lift vessel - was named after one of the Middle East’s premiere project cargo hubs, where AAL has had a regional office since 2015.

The AAL Dubai is engineered to transport a vast array of cargo, including heavy lift project equipment, breakbulk, and dry bulk, all on a single voyage.

With a combined lifting capacity of 700 tonnes, the next-generation vessel is designed to offer superior efficiency, cargo flexibility, and economies of scale to shippers worldwide.

The vessel will now embark on its maiden voyage, joining sister vessels AAL Limassol, AAL Hamburg, AAL Houston, and AAL Antwerp in serving project cargo customers across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

“The Middle East market is going from strength to strength for the project sector, last year enjoying unprecedented levels of capital expenditure across all industries.

“In 2024 alone, a record-breaking USD264 billion worth of contracts were awarded – a 6.5% increase from the previous year. Naming one of our new Super B-Class vessels after Dubai underscores our dedication to the region, aligning with both the 10th anniversary of our Dubai office and the 30th anniversary of the company,” said Liew Teck Liong, Chief Financial Officer at AAL.

Later this year, AAL will take delivery of the AAL Dammam, which will be shortly followed by AAL Newcastle and AAL Mumbai that have an increased maximum heavy lift capability of 800 tonnes.