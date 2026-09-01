AAM Delivers R/V Osprey to UNCW

All American Marine (AAM) announced the delivery of a 78-foot aluminum research vessel commissioned by the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW). Following successful sea trials at AAM’s Bellingham, WA facility, R/V Osprey has arrived in Florida and is currently making her way up the coast to her home port of Wilmington, NC. There, she will support UNCW’s faculty, students, and research partners conducting scientific and educational missions along the Mid-Atlantic, U.S. East Coast, and offshore waters.



Designed by Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand, the 73’ x 26.7’ twin-engine catamaran was built and inspected to USCG Subchapter T standards. The vessel is equipped to conduct a broad range of missions, from oceanographic surveys and biological studies to hands-on educational programs for students and charters of outside agencies.



The vessel’s hydrofoil-assisted Teknicraft hull reduces drag, improves fuel efficiency, and delivers passenger comfort across a range of sea conditions. Twin Scania Di16-082M EPA Tier 3 engines, each rated at 800 mhp at 2100 rpm, power the vessel to a cruising speed of 22 knots, with a fuel-efficient survey operation speed of 1.5 knots and a fuel capacity of 1,500 gallons for extended endurance.



Onboard Scientific equipment includes a Kongsberg ADCP electronics suite and a fixed WASSP multibeam system, enabling comprehensive oceanographic and biological data collection. The vessel features dedicated wet and dry lab spaces, live-aboard quarters for up to 10 personnel, day-trip capacity for 20 passengers, and full infrastructure to support dive operations and the deployment and retrieval of oceanographic equipment, such as buoys and AUVs.



The vessel will support a wide range of scientific missions over its projected 30-year service life, including:



Oceanographic Surveys: Conducting multibeam side scan, magnetometer, and sub-bottom profiler surveys, as well as deploying oceanographic instrumentation and moorings.

Biological Studies: Facilitating marine mammal monitoring, deploying trawl nets, and conducting water quality and sediment sampling.

Educational Outreach: Engaging students and faculty and other researchers in marine science through hands-on educational programs, supporting up to 20 participants on day trips.

The UNCW vessel is the latest in a series of specialized research platforms constructed by AAM over the past five years.