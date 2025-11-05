ABB Azipod Propulsion to Power New Canadian Icebreaker

ABB has secured a contract with Helsinki Shipyard to supply a complete electric power and propulsion solution for the Polar Max icebreaker, which is expected to be delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard by 2030.

Polar Max will be constructed through an industrial collaboration between Canadian-controlled facilities in Helsinki, Finland and Lévis, Canada. The 22,800-ton, 138.5-meter vessel is the first shipbuilding project at Helsinki Shipyard under the ownership of Davie, the Quebec-based international shipbuilder. In addition to icebreaking, the ship will also function as a research vessel, while supporting oil spill response operations and emergency towing, responding to maritime emergencies, and supporting northern resupply missions year-round.

Importantly, the Polar Max project aligns with the aims of the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact), a trilateral partnership with Finland and the United States to coordinate expertise and strengthen the three countries’ abilities to design, build and market best-in-class Arctic and polar vessels.

ABB’s scope of supply will help ensure high performance over the lifetime of the vessel. ABB will integrate the complete power and propulsion solution for Polar Max, comprising of Azipod electric propulsion units, shaftline propulsion motor, drives, transformers, generators, switchboards, shore connection, LTO batteries, and a power and energy management system. In addition, the vessel will feature ABB’s AX Bridge solution, enabling better situational overview and simplifying the ship maneuvering experience for the bridge crew.

ABB delivers well-established and reliable technologies, with Azipod propulsion systems installed on approximately 100 ice-capable or icebreaking ships. Notable references include the Polar Security Cutter Polar Sentinel (USA), and the Polaris icebreaker (Finland), constructed at Helsinki Shipyard.

Davie, based in Québec, Canada since 1825, is a designer and builder of specialist, mission-critical ships such as icebreakers, ferries and warships for government and commercial customers. Davie became a partner in the Government of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy on April 4, 2023. In November 2023, Davie acquired Finland’s Helsinki Shipyard, a world leader in icebreaker design and construction.