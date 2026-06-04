ABB to Equip Electric Tugs Under India Green Fleet Plan

ABB has secured a contract from Cochin Shipyard to supply power and propulsion systems for two electric tugs being built under India’s Green Tug Transition Program (GTTP).

The vessels, due for delivery to Polestar Maritime in 2027, will operate out of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s largest container port.

The tugs form part of the first phase of the GTTP, which aims to transition India’s harbor tug fleet from conventional diesel-powered vessels to greener alternatives in five phases between 2024 and 2040.

ABB’s scope of supply includes electrical, propulsion, automation and digitalization solutions. The company said its Onboard DC Grid power system platform and PEMS power and energy management system will form the core of the combined power and propulsion package, enabling optimal use of onboard batteries to support varying power demands.

The contract also includes ABB Ability Remote Diagnostic System for Marine, which will provide condition monitoring and remote troubleshooting support.

“Integrating electric propulsion and advanced automation into harbor tugs is a complex engineering undertaking, and selecting the right technology partner was critical.

“ABB’s proven systems and deep experience in this space made them the clear choice. We are building these vessels to last, to perform, and to demonstrate that Indian shipyards are ready to lead the industry’s green transition,” said Shri Jose VJ, Chairman and Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard.