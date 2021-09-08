ABB Launches Containerized ESS for Ships

Responding to growing demand for new technologies that enable low- and zero-emissions vessel operations, ABB has developed a containerized energy storage system (ESS) that integrates sustainable battery power for existing ships.

The complete, plug-in solution allows shipowners to install sustainable marine energy storage at scale, housed in a standard 20-foot high-cube ISO container and ready to integrate with the vessel’s main power distribution system. All batteries, converters, transformer, controls, cooling and auxiliary equipment come preassembled in the self-contained unit for plug-and-play use.

“Fuel savings, lower emissions and increased safety during operation and maintenance are the demand drivers for energy storage systems in the newbuild ship market, where ABB has extensive experience. With Containerized ESS, we are delighted to be able to offer these benefits to owners of existing ships with a one-stop retrofit solution,” said Jyri Jusslin, Head of Service, ABB Marine & Ports.

The Containerized ESS solution is suitable for integration on board a wide variety of ships. Offshore support vessels, for instance, would particularly benefit from a self-contained solution, as the electrical room space on board is especially limited, ABB said, noting the flexible and cost-effective energy storage system technology would also be relevant to containerships, ferries, drill ships and other vessel types.

“The Containerized ESS expands integration options across multiple types of ships and delivers a solution that can be fully serviced from outside the unit for enhanced safety. Knowing that there is a simple way to integrate an energy storage system could be the extra encouragement needed for owners to consider incorporating batteries for vessel efficiency and, especially, for sustainable power,” Jusslin said.

The Containerized ESS offers one of the highest energy densities in the market within a 20-foot container, offering a standardized installation, which adds up to lower costs and faster delivery, ABB said.

The preassembled and factory-tested equipment and cabling make the Containerized ESS solution easy to integrate with all vessel subsystems. It is also supported by the ABB Ability Marine Remote Diagnostics System, which offers continuous monitoring for preventive maintenance and fast and easy system repair.