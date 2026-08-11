ABB to Power Allseas’ Heavy Transport Vessel Grand Tour

ABB will supply the integrated power and propulsion system for Grand Tour, a new 230-meter semi-submersible heavy transport vessel being built by Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) for offshore contractor Allseas.



Scheduled for delivery in 2028, Grand Tour is designed to transport large offshore wind converter stations from fabrication facilities in Asia and Europe and transfer them directly to Allseas’ heavy construction vessel Pioneering Spirit for offshore installation.



Converter stations play a central role in long-distance offshore wind power transmission, converting AC electricity generated by wind turbines into DC power for transmission to shore.



Grand Tour will be capable of carrying loads of up to 40,000 metric tons on its stern deck. During transfer operations, the vessel will position alongside Pioneering Spirit and submerge its main deck below the waterline, allowing converter stations to be floated directly onboard the construction vessel.



ABB’s propulsion package centers on four 3.5-MW nozzled Azipod units, providing a combined 14 MW of propulsion power. The 360-degree rotating units are designed to meet both bollard pull and dynamic positioning requirements while providing the maneuverability needed to position Grand Tour at Pioneering Spirit’s bow during transfer operations.



The Azipod units will incorporate optimized nozzles designed to maintain efficiency during transit. Their gearless configuration also reduces mechanical losses, lubrication requirements, noise and vibration compared with conventional mechanical thrusters, according to ABB.



ABB’s scope additionally includes a medium-voltage AC power plant featuring closed-ring topology, its PEMS power and energy management system and enhanced power plant protection system. Remote condition monitoring and maintenance capabilities are also included.



“Projects like this demonstrate how advanced, integrated systems can make operations leaner, cleaner and more efficient,” said Rune Braastad, President of ABB’s Marine & Ports division.



Grand Tour will ultimately serve as a specialized logistics link supporting Allseas’ growing role in Europe’s offshore wind construction market.



