ABB to Power Two Ro-Pax Ferries in New Zealand

ABB has been selected as the power, propulsion and automation technology partner for two new Ro-Pax ferries, to be named Kupe and Cook, which form part of Cook Strait Ferry Replacement Programme.

ABB will supply the integrated systems required to ensure the reliability, efficiency and environmental performance of the two ferries. To be built by Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) shipyard, the ferries will be delivered to New Zealand Government entity Ferry Holdings Limited in 2029.

The 200-meter long, 28-meter-wide ferries will operate in the challenging conditions of the Cook Strait – Te Moana-o-Raukawa in Māori – at the junction of the Tasman Sea and the South Pacific Ocean, making the 92-kilometer Wellington-Picton crossing between the North and South Islands. They will offer capacity for 63 percent more passengers (1,530 persons) and 44 percent more freight (2,400 lane meters) than their predecessors. The ferries are rail-enabled, allowing rail freight to be loaded directly onto the vessels, eliminating multiple cargo handling steps during inter-island transfers.

These vessels will also deliver high fuel efficiency, lower emissions and reduced underwater radiated noise (URN) that aligns with the most forward-looking ferry projects in the world. Reducing URN has been prioritized to help protect marine life in the Marlborough Sounds, acknowledged in the DNV SILENT-E class notation.

Combining efficiency and environmental responsibility, ship specifications include a fuel agnostic hybrid-electric power and propulsion plant. The 8.2 MWh battery energy storage system installed will support near-zero-emission harbor operations or a spinning reserve for 10 minutes. The power architecture also allows for the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to scale up to 12.3 MWh with further potential capacity to align with shore charging technologies when available.

ABB’s scope of supply includes four main alternators, as well as motors and drives for the three bow thrusters. Two Azipod propulsion units replace the predecessor ferries’ traditional propeller shafts, rudders and stern thrusters, delivering superior efficiency and a quieter, smoother ride. This is a meaningful improvement for passengers crossing the Cook Strait known for challenging and unpredictable conditions, strong tides and rough seas. The gearless, 360°-steerable Azipod units also give the ships outstanding maneuverability. The ships will be able to crab2 at 1 knot of speed in 40 knots of wind from any direction, far exceeding what the current fleet can achieve during port entry and departures in Wellington and Picton.

At the heart of the ships’ power architecture sits ABB's PEMS Power & Energy Management System, the intelligent ‘brain’ that continuously balances energy across the vessels’ generators, battery energy storage system, propulsion and auxiliary loads. Rather than managing these as separate systems, PEMS treats them as one integrated whole: automatically optimizing fuel consumption, enabling harbor operations on battery power alone, and maintaining power continuity in the event of a fault.

The system will be complemented with the ABB Ability Remote Diagnostic System (RDS) for continuous 24/7 monitoring and access to ABB’s global network of experts.