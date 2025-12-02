ABB to Power Washington State Ferries’ First Hybrid-Electric Newbuilds

ABB has secured an order with Washington State Ferries (WSF), the United States’ largest ferry operator, to supply and integrate hybrid-electric propulsion systems for two hybrid-electric 160-auto ferries.

With the first two ships scheduled for delivery from Eastern Shipbuilding Group, one apiece in 2030 and 2031, the contract also includes an option for a third ferry. WSF has previously announced plans to build up to 16 ships by the end of 2040, as part of a ferry electrification program targeting lower emissions.

ABB will supply and integrate end-to-end systems including power distribution, advanced energy management, and marine automation for ferries that will include the largest ship batteries ever installed in the US.

Based on ABB Onboard DC Grid and PEMS power and energy management system, the hybrid-electric propulsion systems will achieve substantially lower fuel consumption and operating costs than existing WSF vessels serving the same routes.

Each ship’s 13.2-megawatt-hour energy storage systems will also enable all-electric, emissions-free operations on short routes and in port.

The order builds on ABB’s early-stage involvement as the propulsion single source vendor in the WSF project, announced in 20242, with the contract amended to reflect the confirmed initial shipbuilding contract for two ships plus one option.

“The Washington State Ferries System Electrification Program is the largest of its kind in the United States, and ABB’s continued involvement, secured through this new order, helps mitigate risk and ensure on-time vessel delivery.

“ABB’s state-of-the-art hybrid-electric propulsion systems demonstrate the company’s proven expertise in complex system integration. These systems will substantially reduce emissions and enhance operational reliability across the WSF fleet, advancing our long-term modernization objectives and helping people and businesses thrive throughout the Puget Sound,” said David Sowers, System Electrification Program Administrator for Washington State Ferries.