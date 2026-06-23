ABL Expands Asset Integrity Services in Brazil

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has opened a new office in Salvador, Brazil, expanding its presence in the country and strengthening its asset integrity management offering for the oil and gas, maritime and industrial sectors.

The new office will support asset integrity management projects in Brazil and across the wider Americas region, while also serving as a platform to expand ABL's broader portfolio of maritime, offshore, engineering and renewable energy services.

The Salvador office will be headed by Mauricio Viana, ABL's manager for asset integrity management in Brazil.

"A key advantage of being situated in Salvador is its proximity to major ports, shipyards, chemical, petrochemical, onshore oil & gas, and renewable energy sectors. For our ongoing AIM projects, our focus remains on helping clients navigate operations and maintenance strategies, life-extension studies, process safety, and technical training," said Viana.

The new office complements ABL's existing operations in Rio de Janeiro and reflects continued investment in Brazil, one of the world's largest offshore oil and gas markets and an increasingly important hub for renewable energy development.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed consultancy group Aqualis, which earlier this year announced plans to rebrand from ABL Group to Aqualis to eliminate confusion between the listed parent company and its ABL consultancy business.

The group operates in 43 countries and provides consulting services to the energy, maritime and engineering sectors through its four business units: ABL, AGR, OWC and Longitude.