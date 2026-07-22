ABL Gets Papua New Guinea FSO Job

ABL has been awarded a contract by Oil Search (PNG), a subsidiary of Santos, to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services for Papua New Guinea's first offshore floating storage and offloading (FSO) facility.

The work will support the supply, transportation, installation, pre-commissioning and commissioning of the FSO, which will be deployed at the Kumul Marine Terminal as part of the Kutubu Pipeline System.

The FSO will provide storage and offloading for crude oil and condensate produced from multiple fields, while associated gas will continue to be supplied to the PNG LNG project.

Under the contract, ABL will oversee marine operations including pipe load-outs in India and Indonesia, flexible riser load-out in the United Kingdom, and offshore installation activities in Papua New Guinea. Its scope also includes approval of pipelaying, installation of pipeline end manifolds, FSO mooring installation, hook-up operations and flexible riser pull-in.

ABL said its Australian operation will lead the project with support from offices in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. The work is expected to continue through 2028.