ABL Group to Rebrand as Aqualis

Oslo-listed consultancy company ABL Group plans to change its name to Aqualis, seeking to eliminate confusion created by the use of ABL as both the name of the listed parent company and one of its operating businesses.

The group provides marine, energy, engineering and technical consulting services to the renewables, maritime and oil and gas industries through a portfolio of specialist brands.

Under the new structure, Aqualis will serve as the parent company, while the group's four operating brands will continue to operate independently. These include energy and marine consultancy ABL, energy and software consultancy AGR, renewable energy consultancy OWC, and design and engineering consultancy Longitude.

The company said the rebranding is intended to improve clarity for clients, employees and investors while strengthening the identity and visibility of its individual businesses.

“Our value for clients and colleagues is delivered through our specialist brands. Through this step we will bring more clarity, visibility and autonomy to those brands, enabling them to grow further in their own right, while reinvesting success into new strategically aligned opportunities, to support our clients, and to create exciting career pathways for our people,” said Hege Norheim, CEO of Aqualis

The Aqualis name has historic links to the group, deriving from Aqualis Offshore, which was founded in 2012 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2014.