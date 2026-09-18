ABS AIP for Multi-Purpose Fuel Tank and FGSS Design

ABS has awarded Hanwha Ocean approval in principle (AIP) for a multi-purpose fuel tank and fuel gas supply system that enables an LNG carrier to transition from LNG to ammonia fuel without replacing the fuel tank or fuel supply system.

The approval covers the fuel tank and integrated fuel gas supply system for an electrically propelled LNG carrier powered by a gas turbine. The system is designed to supply either LNG or ammonia to the gas turbine, enabling transition from LNG to ammonia. ABS reviewed the design against relevant class and international requirements.

“Fuel flexibility is a practical requirement for owners navigating an evolving regulatory environment, and the engineering challenge of achieving it without tank replacement is significant,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering. “This design addresses that challenge directly, and ABS is pleased to support Hanwha Ocean in verifying the concept's feasibility against applicable requirements.”

The approval is the latest development in a series of related projects between ABS and Hanwha Ocean, including AIP for an ammonia gas turbine propulsion system in 2023 and gas dispersion study of a 174,000 CBM LNG carrier with an ammonia gas turbine in 2024.

“Although uncertainties remain regarding implementation of environmental regulations, the maritime industry's path toward net zero remains clear. Hanwha Ocean's multi-purpose fuel design offers shipowners a practical and flexible pathway from LNG to ammonia while safeguarding long-term competitiveness. Hanwha Ocean will continue developing future-ready technologies that support sustainable shipping,” said Young Chang (James) Shon, CTO of Hanwha Ocean.