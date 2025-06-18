ABS and HD Hyundai Samho Collaborate on AI for Shipbuilding

ABS and HD Hyundai Samho signed a memorandum of understanding for the technical collaboration for an AI-based smart shipyard.

The agreement establishes a cooperative framework for both organizations to leverage smart technologies such as AI, automation and robotics to identify opportunities for process improvement at HD Hyundai Samho shipyard. ABS will utilize its established Guide for Smart Technologies for Shipyards in the review process.

“Advanced technologies are transforming shipyard operations and opening new avenues for progress. Intelligent systems show promise for elevating health, safety and quality standards, driving efficiency and innovation in contemporary shipbuilding. We welcome this opportunity to work with HD Hyundai Samho to explore new applications of smart technologies to optimize shipyard operations,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

“HD Hyundai Samho is standing at the center of the digital transformation crossroad. We should move forward from shipbuilding automation and digitalization to AI and data-driven decision-making for survival. This AI-based digital transformation will not be achieved without appropriate collaborations. HD Hyundai Samho and ABS are working together to identify the right technologies and strategies to enhance the future of shipbuilding,” said Hwan-Gyu Kim, HSHI Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



