ABS, HHI Team to Develop U.S.-Flag Tanker

ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HD HHI), signed a joint development agreement to support the development of a U.S.-flagged 50,000 DWT oil and chemical tanker.

Under the agreement, ABS will review the HD HHI design in accordance with ABS Rules and U.S. Coast Guard requirements.

“From the first 100,000 DWT tanker to today’s most advanced tanker designs, ABS has provided owners and operators with the insight and guidance they need to achieve their goals, always with a focus on safety. This initiative with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries reflects our continuing commitment to supporting practical, forward-looking solutions for the next generation of U.S.-flagged vessels,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries brings extensive experience and advanced technical capabilities in the design and construction of 50,000 DWT tankers. In anticipation of growing demand for U.S.-flagged vessels driven by U.S. shipbuilding revitalization policies, we are working in close collaboration with ABS to proactively address specific USCG technical requirements. Through this initiative, we aim to further strengthen our competitiveness in the U.S. market and deliver safe, compliant, and high-value vessel solutions for U.S.-flag operations,” said Dongjin Lee, Executive Vice President of HD HHI.



