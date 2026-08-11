ABS Issues Approval for Fleetzero Marine Battery System

ABS has issued a product design assessment (PDA) to Fleetzero for its Leviathan Battery Energy Storage System, marking the first lithium iron phosphate (LFP) marine battery system manufactured in the United States to receive classification approval.

The PDA reflects ABS review of the Leviathan system for marine application and supports its use in future projects requiring class-verified battery technology. Built on LFP chemistry, the system operates at up to 1,000 VDC, supports a depth of discharge from 2 percent to 98 percent and carries an IP67 rating. The Leviathan's modular, containerized design allows the system to be specified, deployed and replaced across a range of vessel types and applications.

The first commercial deployment of the Leviathan system will be on the water later this year. The first project will use 10 MWh of Leviathan battery capacity as part of a vessel’s broader conversion to hybrid-electric propulsion.