ABS and KRISO to Advance SMR-Powered Vessels and Platforms

ABS and the Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering (KRISO) are working together to advance commercial small modular reactor (SMR)-powered ships and floating SMR power generation platforms.

ABS will provide analysis of applicable regulatory guidelines and international standards for the design of SMR-powered ships.

KRISO will develop core technologies for SMR-powered ships, including conceptual designs for the vessel and propulsion systems as well as the development of a framework for integrated ship, nuclear power safety analysis. In addition, KRISO will design a floating SMR power generation platform, a nuclear power plant on the sea, along with a commercialization model that can supply stable power to island areas in the future.

“Through this joint research with ABS, we will lead the development of future eco-friendly marine technology and establish global standards for the commercialization of SMRs in the marine sector and will lead the global market for nuclear-powered ships in the future,” said Keyyong Hong, President of KRISO.



