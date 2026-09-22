ABS, lomarlabs to Accelerate Early-Stage Global Shipping Solutions

ABS and lomarlabs have signed a Master Research Collaboration Agreement (MRCA) to explore technologies from early-stage technology companies that aim to reduce emissions, increase fuel efficiency and automate operations in the maritime industry.

The MRCA establishes a framework for both organizations to share expertise and advisory services to engage with the startups to support research, development and testing of novel solutions for maritime applications.

The first project under the MRCA is with Blaze Energy to pilot a compact engine-integrated fuel reformer designed to accelerate the practical adoption of alternative fuels in commercial shipping.