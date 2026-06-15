ABS and MOBY Robotics Sign MoU on Subsea Mining Technologies

ABS and MOBY Robotics Inc. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance technologies supporting subsea mining and offshore mineral transport.

The MoU establishes a framework for ABS to support MOBY in the development, certification and eventual classification of autonomous robotic systems and other key technologies in accordance with ABS Requirements for Subsea Mining and ABS Offshore Rules. Areas of focus include subsea and surface robotics, vertical lifting systems, ocean surface production, storage and offloading platforms for critical minerals, and surface mineral transport vessels.

“Robotics have the potential to play an important role in the future of subsea mining. The industry will need clear pathways to assess novel systems with safety and technical rigor at the forefront. By working with MOBY, ABS can help support the development of these technologies through class, certification and technical review,” said Michael Kei, ABS Vice President, Technology.

Under the MOU, MOBY will provide technical documents and design submissions for ABS review to support statements of maturity and, where appropriate, approvals in principle for the various subsystems. The two organizations will also work together to help identify standards and guidelines for the development of autonomous subsea and surface robotics.

“As we scale our autonomous platforms for deployment across critical minerals, defense, and offshore infrastructure, meeting the highest engineering and operational standards is non-negotiable. This partnership is an important step in that direction,” said Alexander Petersen, Co-Founder and CEO of MOBY Robotics.

ABS published the industry's first guide for subsea mining and supports the development of subsea mining technologies through classification, certification and technical review services.



