ABS, Persona AI Partner to Bring Humanoid Robotics to Shipyards

A collaboration to develop inspection technologies for Persona AI’s humanoid robot platform that enhances productivity and safety in shipyards was formalized with the signing of an MOU between ABS and Persona AI.

The initiative will focus on adapting Persona AI’s humanoid robots, based in part on NASA’s robotic hand technology, for a range of shipyard tasks. Unlike traditional industrial robots, humanoid robots are uniquely suited to operate in shipyards designed for human workers, offering flexibility and mobility in complex, confined, or ergonomically challenging spaces.

Under the MOU, ABS and Persona AI will collaborate on a series of joint development projects, collecting data to support classification during ship construction.

Ultimately, it will support development of new ABS standards for the types and quality of data required to support digital and remote survey techniques. These standards will not only guide future robot design but also help understand how to collect, evaluate, and apply robotic data for certification and compliance purposes.