ABS Recognizes German Shipping Community’s Commitment to Safety

German shipowners and operators representing 146 vessels from 41 companies were recognized at the ABS-supported AMVER Awards for their role in maintaining maritime safety and their commitment to assisting in search and rescue activities anywhere in the world.

Held in conjunction with the SMM maritime conference, the ceremony recognized vessels that contribute to the unique AMVER reporting system, which supports search and rescue efforts for distress calls at sea. Germany ranked 10th in the world in AMVER awards, underscoring the country’s enduring maritime tradition and continued contribution to safety at sea.

"Safety is the foundation of everything we do at ABS, and AMVER puts that principle into practice at sea," said Johnny Garrett, ABS Vice President of Regional Operations in Hamburg. "Germany has a long and proud maritime tradition, and we are pleased to recognize shipowners and operators who understand that being part of a global safety network is not a formality but a responsibility."

In 2025, AMVER ships globally saved 164 lives and assisted another 26 by providing food, water or fuel. During the year, 133 AMVER cases were reported to the United States Coast Guard. On average, 5,825 ships were available each day to respond to search and rescue incidents through the voluntary AMVER system.

“By making themselves available through the AMVER system, German ships know they may encounter additional costs, yet they continue to volunteer and ensure no call for help goes unanswered. This extra effort, this human touch, transcends the era of automation and AI. This commitment requires a conscious effort, and I am thankful for every German seafarer who participates in AMVER,” said Benjamin Strong, USCG AMVER Program Director.

The AMVER Awards ceremony highlights the enduring partnership between ABS, the U.S. Coast Guard and the shipping community in support of safety at sea.



