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Friday, October 23, 2026

ABS, Ørsted Tapped for 2026 NOIA Award

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 22, 2026

2026 NOIA ESG Excellence Award winners: American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Ørsted. Images courtesy of ABS and Ørsted.

2026 NOIA ESG Excellence Award winners: American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Ørsted. Images courtesy of ABS and Ørsted.

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has named the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Ørsted the winners of the 2026 NOIA Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Excellence Awards. ABS is the winner of the Service, Supply & Support category, while Ørsted is the inaugural winner of the new Operators & Developers category.

The NOIA ESG Excellence Award recognizes companies whose actions, design, or influence advance the ideals embodied by the NOIA ESG Principles. For the first time in 2026, NOIA expanded the competition to two categories, allowing companies throughout the offshore energy value chain to be evaluated alongside their industry peers.

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