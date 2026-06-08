ABS Shares Technical Approach to Support IMO Pathway to Decarbonization

In an open letter to the industry, ABS has set out a measured and data-driven approach to support the development of an effective global framework for maritime decarbonization.

Titled, The ABS View: A Practical Path Forward on IMO Mid-Term Measures, it reflects broad alignment across the industry on the need for one international approach to emissions reduction, while recognizing that implementation will be shaped by real-world constraints across the global fleet.

The thinking is based on the findings of a detailed ABS assessment of the key drivers influencing the industry’s transition. Leveraging its technical expertise, ABS evaluated fuel availability, technology readiness, and the cost implications associated with the Net Zero Framework and alternative proposals. This assessment is grounded in data-driven analysis with the aim of providing a clear, practical perspective to support informed decision-making across the global shipping industry.

The ABS analysis highlights that the transition is progressing, but through multiple pathways rather than a single route. This reflects differences in vessel segments, operating profiles and access to fuels and infrastructure. ABS research also highlights that no single proposal fully addresses the complexity of the challenge. Instead, ABS sees value in aspects drawn from the range of approaches already put forward at IMO, with each bringing a distinct contribution.

Building on this, ABS advocates a balanced framework that draws on the strongest elements of existing proposals. This includes maintaining flexibility, aligning measures with fuel availability and operational realities, and supporting practical progress toward emissions reduction.

A central theme is the importance of combining long-term fuel transition with near-term measures that can be applied across the fleet today. In particular, ABS highlights the role of energy efficiency as a scalable and immediate contributor to emissions reduction, alongside the continued development of alternative fuels.

The ABS View: A Practical Path Forward on IMO Mid-Term Measures is available here.