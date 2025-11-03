ABS and Siemens to Advance Digitalization in Shipbuilding

ABS and Siemens Digital Industries Software (DISW) have signed a memorandum of understanding to accelerate the digital transformation of maritime classification processes across ship design and construction.

The collaboration will also advance product lifecycle management (PLM) technology to enhance efficiency, data integrity and regulatory compliance throughout the vessel life cycle.

The MoU establishes a framework for both organizations to collaborate on projects such as class rule application during 3D design, model-based verification and digital twin integration, secure data exchange between ship designers and class along with joint research projects and workshops.

The agreement will leverage the ABS PLM platform, ABS Freedom™, and Siemens DISW’s Xcelerator platform to align with maritime regulations, specifically targeting its digital twin and simulation capabilities for compliance and classification in the marine sector.



