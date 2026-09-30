ABS Study Weighs Costs of Nuclear-Powered LNG Shipping

A nuclear-powered liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier could cost about 2.5 times as much to build as a conventional vessel but substantially reduce fuel costs over its operating life, according to a joint study involving ABS, Blossom Energy and a global shipping company.

Presented at Gastech 2026, the study assessed a 174,000-cubic-metre LNG carrier equipped with a 20-25 MWe high-temperature gas-cooled reactor being developed by Blossom Energy.

The study compared the vessel's arrangement, propulsion systems and operating conditions with those of a conventional LNG-fueled newbuild and assessed its economics under a range of potential regulatory penalty scenarios.

“Nuclear energy has the potential to fundamentally change the economics of commercial shipping, from vessel design to long-term operating costs. ABS is proud to support studies like this one that move the industry beyond theory and toward a clearer picture of what nuclear propulsion could mean in practice,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

The study also examined a business model in which the reactor is treated as a long-term energy asset that could be removed and installed on a second vessel after the first LNG carrier reaches the end of its service life. The potential reuse was factored into the vessel's residual value.

“This study provides a quantitative basis for discussing nuclear propulsion in commercial shipping. Blossom Energy contributed its HTGR reference design to the study, and we will continue to work with ABS and industry partners to build the technical and regulatory foundation needed for practical application,” added Shimpei Hamamoto, CEO of Blossom Energy.