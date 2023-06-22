Marine Link
ABS and Texas A&M University Partner on Fuel and AI Research

June 22, 2023

Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, with Dr. Arul Jayaraman, Executive Associate Dean of the Texas A&M College of Engineering (Source: ABS)

ABS and Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) have signed a research agreement to investigated ammonia as fuel, ship electrification, carbon capture and sequestration, trusted artificial intelligence (AI), and safety of industrial wearable visualization technologies, among other topics.

The research agreement is part of the continuing collaboration between ABS and Texas A&M which includes a recent endowment establishing the ABS Ocean Engineering Department Chair. The research agreement will allow ABS to place research project awards toward TEES and Texas A&M over the next five years.

Academic engagement through the ABS Endowed University Chairs program includes collaborations of applied research, enabling new technologies that support the maritime and offshore industries. These research areas include marine safety, environmental stewardship and compliance, data analytics, cyber security and digital connectivity.

