ABS, U.S. DOE to Advance Maritime Nuclear Technology

ABS and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Nuclear Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance modern commercial nuclear technology at sea. The agreement spans floating power solutions, nuclear-powered vessels and the development of the ports, shipyards and industrial base needed to build and sustain them.

Key priorities include concept and feasibility studies for floating nuclear power and nuclear transportation corridors, and support for developing a U.S. shipbuilding sector capable of building and operating nuclear-powered assets safely. ABS will also coordinate related work through the U.S. Maritime Administration’s (MARAD’s) U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation (USCMI), for which ABS serves as Secretariat.

Under the MOU, ABS will co-manage the Maritime Nuclear Applications Group (MNAG) and provide technical, regulatory, economic and policy support on concept and feasibility studies. ABS will work with DOE to foster interagency coordination to develop a viable U.S. maritime nuclear sector.