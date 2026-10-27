ABS Verifies HD KSOE, HHI Breakerless Marine Power System Concept

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have secured concept verification from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for a breakerless medium-voltage direct current (MVDC) power system designed to improve energy efficiency and support electrification of large commercial vessels.

The system, designed for vessels requiring around 30 MW of power, aims to improve energy efficiency and support high-capacity electrification as ships grow larger and require more powerful electrical distribution systems.

The breakerless MVDC architecture integrates advanced control and fault-management capabilities to support safe and resilient power distribution.

The milestone follows the completion of the technology's Feasibility Stage in 2025, as part of a joint development project launched in 2024 to explore the application of MVDC power systems onboard ships.

“Large vessels are asking more of their power systems, and MVDC offers a promising route to higher efficiency and greater capacity. This work with HD KSOE and HHI gives owners and yards a clearer view of the technology’s potential and supports the development of ABS guidance for MVDC,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Following the latest verification milestone, the development will move towards Prototype Validation, the next stage in advancing the technology for maritime applications.

“With the Feasibility Stage completed in 2025 and Concept Verification now secured, our timeline for delivering advanced marine MVDC systems is rapidly accelerating. As we move toward Prototype Validation, we are committed to perfecting this breakerless technology and setting a new standard for safe, high-power electrification in the maritime industry,” added Sang-Hyun Kim, Senior Vice President of the Electrification Center at HD KSOE.

ABS is also working with technology developers and shipbuilders to establish technical guidance supporting the wider adoption of high-capacity electrification in the maritime industry.