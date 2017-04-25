ABS-Classed Feet Surpasses 240 MGT

Despite a year of navigating challenging market conditions, ABS remained resilient and delivered solid performance in 2016, said ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki.

In 2016, ABS maintained the number one position in the global orderbook and the ABS-classed fleet surpassed 240 million gross tons (MGT), with 39 MGT on order at the close of the year.

Another record milestone, the size of the existing fleet, represents a seven percent average annual growth rate over the last decade.

“I am proud of the entire ABS team for keeping our mission of safety central to all that they do, making us strong today and positioning us to be even stronger tomorrow,” Wiernicki said.

ABS earned the number one position for port state control and is still the clear leader in the offshore sector.

“Through our continued investments in people, information systems and technology, we are leading with best-in-class services to the marine and offshore industries,” said Wiernicki.

Wiernicki went on to describe how data collection, security, management and analytics will serve as the catalyst for improved decision-making and enhanced class services for marine and offshore assets. As industry moves to harness the potential of data to make smarter decisions, connectivity will be key.

In his comments, Wiernicki examined the Fourth Industrial Revolution and how digitization, connectivity, systems automation and cybersecurity are shaping the future of the shipping industry.

“ABS is the technical connector for owners, operators, vessels and crews, aligning regulations and leading independent rule development to support safer and more sustainable operations,” said Wiernicki.