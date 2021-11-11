ABSG Consulting, Global Maritime Partner for US Offshore Wind

Operational risk management company ABSG Consulting Inc. and marine offshore and engineering consultancy Global Maritime announced their alliance to support the U.S. offshore wind sector. Global Maritime's U.S. subsidiary, American Global Maritime Inc., and ABS Consulting will offer a service that supports the offshore wind life-cycle from concept design through decommissioning.

"We are thrilled to be working in collaboration with Global Maritime and employing their extensive track record of delivering successful marine and offshore projects worldwide with our leading risk management and technical services," says Brian Weaver, Vice President of Risk and Reliability for ABS Consulting. "Combining our expertise will enable us to strategically provide clients with a single interface for complex scopes such as Certified Verification Agent (CVA), Marine Warranty and Owner's Engineering."

"The offshore wind sector is a key market that both ABS Consulting and Global Maritime have guided through operational and safety challenges," says Jonny Logan, CEO of Global Maritime. "This partnership will support our planned expansion in the US, enabling us to service our clients' needs in the market seamlessly."