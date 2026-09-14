Accurate Industrial Controls to Convert Six USVs into Navy Patrol Boats

Indian marine automation provider Accurate Industrial Controls is set to begin converting three patrol boats to Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) as part of a six-vessel deal with the Indian Navy.

The company has already undertaken a feasibility assessment of the first three vessels ahead of converting them to fully autonomous boats at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard.

Dharmesh Popatlal Gala, Accurate’s director of AI & Robotics, said the three vessels include a 13m Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) used in coastal reconnaissance and two larger 23m Immediate Support Vessels (ISV). The ISVs operate with frigates and other larger naval assets in mid ocean with a 400 nautical mile range.

The vessels are part of a deal signed in 2022 with the Indian Navy, he added. The long term contract saw Accurate complete the Autonomy Stack development program with five audited milestones. The development process led to building two test USVs: a 13m interceptor craft and a 5m Search and Rescue (SAR) workboat undertaking 2,500 hours of sea and river trials with the Indian Navy. The final step was securing class certification for Accurate’s ‘Intelligent Situational Awareness and Collision Avoidance’ (ISACA) tech stack. Following sea trials, the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) certified the ISACA tech stack to IRS AUTN 4-R(N) in line with the IMO’s International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs).

Mr Gala said all six of the vessels will be equipped with the full ISACA system. This includes Multiple Sensors (Radar, INS, EOI), remote command and control, and 360-degree situational awareness (see notes to editors for full spec).